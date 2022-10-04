Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president on Tuesday started a campaign to open bank accounts for girls under the Centre's Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme.

The campaign started at Tripura Sundari Mata temple in Banswara district.

Also Read | Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Police Tightens Security at Shivaji Park, BKC for Dussehra Rallies of Shiv Sena Factions.

Satish Poonia also opened the accounts for nine girls through funds from his salary as MLA.

He called upon the workers for opening bank accounts for girls instead of giving him a present on his birthday on October 24.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Two Youths Keep Minor Girl Hostage in Ludhiana, Gang-Rape Minor Multiple Times; Booked.

"Sukanya Samriddhi is a flagship scheme of the Modi government and girl children will be benefited from it," Poonia said.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a savings scheme launched back in 2015 as part of the Government initiative Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. PTI SDA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)