Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved a financial proposal of Rs 157.28 crore for the development of major roads and missing link roads across the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement in the state budget for the year 2023-24, according to an official statement.

Also Read | NCP Plans To Hold Internal Elections 12 Days After Sharad Pawar's 'Resignation' Jolt.

The construction of new roads will strengthen the existing road network and ease traffic in the state, the statement said, adding that the proposal was approved by Gehlot.

The state government has also decided to add more 440 beds in 10 medical institutions of the state and create 350 new posts, the statement said.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: India's April Heatwaves Were ’30 Times More Likely' Due of Climate Change, Say Scientists.

The chief minister has approved a proposal to expand facilities in 10 medical institutions by increasing 440 beds and creating 350 new posts there, it said.

With the provision of additional beds, better medical facilities will be available to the people.

In the budget for the year 2023-24, the chief minister announced the expansion of medical facilities in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, 16 government minority residential schools in the state have been upgraded to secondary schools so that students can get an opportunity to continue their higher studies closer to home.

Of these, nine schools are for boys and seven for girls. A total of 96 posts, including 16 for principals, 64 for senior teachers, and 16 for physical training teachers, will be created in these schools.

In another decision, a financial proposal to set up Salim Durrani Residential Sports Schools in Bikaner, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions of the state has been approved for which Rs 69.20 crore has been sanctioned.

With this decision, athletes will get a suitable environment to hone their skills as all facilities will be available to them at nearby locations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)