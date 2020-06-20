Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Rajasthan government on Friday capped the charges for coronavirus testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients in private labs and hospitals.

The government fixed Rs. 2,200 for the testing of samples by private labs.

Also Read | UP Police Stops Group of Kids in Aligarh Who 'Wanted to Go to China Border' to Avenge Killing of Indian Soldiers; Watch Video.

No private hospital shall charge more than Rs. 2,000 per day for normal bed and Rs. 4,000 for ICU bed with ventilator.

The decisions to regulate the charges were taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Also Read | Honor 9X Pro Smartphone With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Scheduled to Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

He asked the officials to take stern action if any private lab or hospital charges more than these prices.

Health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were present in the review meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)