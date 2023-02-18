FLS and other teams inspect the vehicle wherein charred bodies were found (Photo:ANI)

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 18 (ANI): Rajasthan Police have arrested a man in connection to the Bhiwani deaths case in which two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car on Thursday.

The police said that the accused was arrested on Friday after his involvement in the crime was found.

"Several teams were formed to nab the people named in the FIR. A person named Rinku Saini was caught and interrogated. He has been arrested after his involvement in the incident was found. We'll seek his police remand to gather more information," IG, Bharatpur Range said.

The deceased were identified as Junaid and Nasir.

The police had earlier said that cases pertaining to cow smuggling are registered against Junaid.

"Special teams formed to nab those named in FIR filed by the family who is claiming the victims are Junaid and Nasir who were kidnapped. Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him," IG, Bharatpur Range said.

It was alleged that there was an involvement of Bajrang Dal in the case.

Union Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain on Friday said that the names of Bajrang Dal members are unnecessarily being dragged in the case.

Terming the incident in Haryana's Loharu as unfortunate, Jain said, "two cow smugglers are missing from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, on whom several cases of cow smuggling are already going on. Of them, the brother of one cow smuggler has suspected prominent names of Bajrang Dal."

Earlier on Thursday morning, two skeletons were found in a charred SUV in the Loharu area of the Bhiwani district.

After investigations, it was revealed that the charred bodies belonged to two Bharatpur-based residents, Junaid and Nasir, who were allegedly kidnapped.

Terming the Bhiwani incident in Haryana as "inhuman" in which charred skeletons of two persons were found in a burnt car, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying these alleged radicalised elements will turn against the party in times to come.

Owaisi alleged so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang enjoying the patronage of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind the Bhiwani incident.

"This is an inhuman killing of Junaid and Nasir by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang. These people are supported by BJP and RSS. These elements radicalised by BJP will turn against them tomorrow. Centre and the BJP government in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements," said the AIMIM chief at a press conference.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday condemned the incident where charred skeletons of two Bharatpur residents were found in a car in Haryana. Gehlot assured strict action against the perpetrators.

Rajasthan Police on Friday said special teams had been formed to arrest suspects based on an FIR filed by a family in Rajasthan alleging that the deceased had been kidnapped from the state's Bharatpur district.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

