Raipur, February 17: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Millet Carnival in which millet stalls from across India, including 25 from Chhattisgarh showcased their products.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Millet carnival inaugurated today and will continue for 3 days. People from other states have also participated. About 49 stalls have been set up of which 25 are from Chhattisgarh."

He said that this carnival aims at creating awareness about its nutrients and including them in daily diet. Millet start-ups displayed their products at the carnival. Street plays & cultural programs will be organised every evening for public awareness, he added.

The United Nations (UN) has declared this year as the 'International Year of Millets' on the initiative of India, which presided over a powerful group like the G20.

Notably, millet (Jowar, Bajra, Ragi) are the oldest food item known to mankind. Coarse cereals are the earliest crops that were cultivated in India. Much evidence has been found, that shows that millets were eaten during the Indus Valley Civilization.

Recognising the importance of coarse grains in providing nutritious food to the people and creating indigenous and global demand, the Government of India, on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, played a leading role in declaring 2023 the International Year of Millets in the United Nations General Assembly.

India's proposal was supported by 72 countries and in March 2021 itself, the United Nations declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The Government of India has launched an initiative to promote millets or nutritious cereals, both in India and abroad, laying special focus on its flavour and its speciality. India's goal is not only to export millet but also to reach out to the people and care for their health.

