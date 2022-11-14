Kota (Raj), Nov 14 (PTI) At least four people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Bundi and Kota, police said.

Bhimraj (45) and Komal Keer (17) died when their car collided head-on with a truck on Sunday night on the Kota–Lalsot highway in Bundi, they said. Eight other people in the vehicle were injured.

Also Read | Akhil Giri's Comments on President Droupadi Murmu: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises For TMC Minister’s Remarks.

Bhimraj was a resident of Anta area of Baran district while Keer was from Sakatpura in Kota, police said. Bhimraj was driving the car when the accident occurred, they said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are underway to nab him, they said.

Also Read | Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Can Have Petrol and Diesel Under GST if All States Agree'.

In another incident, a couple was killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Vinayaka village in Kota district on Sunday night.

Ramlakhan Meena (30), resident of Itawa, and his wife Manisha (27) died on the spot, they said.

The duo was taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)