Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday logged 8,125 fresh coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths, according to health department data.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 2,300, Jodhpur 707, Udaipur 657, Bharatpur 478, Kota 458 and Alwar 408, the data showed.

Of the latest deaths, five each were reported in Jaipur and Jodhpur, two each from Ajmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Jhalawar, and one each from Karauli, Nagaur and Udaipur.

So far, 9,202 people have succumbed to coronavirus in Rajasthan, the data stated.

As many as 14,884 more patients recovered from coronavirus. Currently, 80,488 patients are undergoing treatment for the infection in the state, it said.

A health department spokesperson said till Friday evening, 9,15,79,359 beneficiaries had been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 8,78,99,868 beneficiaries were aged above 18 and 28,82,746 were in the 15-18 age group.

A total of 7,96,745 beneficiaries have also been administered the 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

