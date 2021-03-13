Jaisalmer, Mar 13 (PTI) An army jawan was killed when the truck in which he was travelling overturned after colliding with a vehicle here on Saturday, police said.

Two people were injured in the incident that occurred in Basanpeer village and they were admitted to a hospital in Jaisalmer, police said.

Army officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation, they said.

