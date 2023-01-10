Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Two days after BJP MP Mahant Balaknath allegedly threatened a police officer over a firing incident in the Alwar hospital, Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav on Tuesday sought his arrest, claiming that he was pressuring police to protect his supporters.

Yadav, an independent MLA from Alwar's Behror constituency, also said that the MP would be "slapped if he saw anyone with an evil eye".

BJP MP Balaknath hit back at the MLA and alleged that he (Yadav) was a corrupt person involved in extortion and he was shielding officers who had picked up his (MP's) supporters.

A rival gang had opened fire at notorious criminal Vikram alias Laden when he was in the government hospital in Alwar for a medical examination last week.

Vikram escaped unhurt in the firing, but two women received gunshots in their legs, police had said.

Police had arrested one person and on the basis of suspicion, picked four others and took them to Behror police station for questioning.

On Sunday, Balaknath reached Behror police station and allegedly threatened deputy superintendent of police (DSP) present there for bringing his four supporters to the police station for questioning in connection with the firing incident.

He called the DSP a "goon in uniform" and said that "their (Congress) rule will end in nine months. And then they (the police) will regret their actions".

On Tuesday, Behror MLA Yadav held a press conference in Alwar and targeted the MP on his behaviour.

He alleged that the MP was behind the incident of firing and just because his name is not exposed, he pressured the police officers.

“The MP was so aggressive in front of the police officers, but he did not consider it appropriate to meet the women who received gunshots in the incident,” Yadav said.

“Balaknath was fearing that the police will make him an accused in the case and therefore he mounted pressure on them. I demand from the state government to arrest him,” he said.

Yadav alleged that the MP had threatened the DSP that he would not spare him.

“If you try to see anyone with an evil eye, we will redden your face by slapping. We just live in the purview of law otherwise your treatment would have been done by the public that day only,” the MLA said.

When contacted, the MP said that Baljeet Yadav was involved in extortion and that he only speaks lies.

“He is a number one liar. Don't know how he became an MLA. He is losing ground in his constituency and therefore he was speaking like this,” Balaknath said.

