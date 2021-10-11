Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) The BJP has constituted a three-member panel, which will visit Rajasthan's Hanumangarh to collect facts about the murder of a Dalit man.

The committee comprising MLAs Madan Dilawar, Abhinesh Maharshi and Sumit Godara will go to the village of the Dalit man, who was beaten to death over his illicit affair last week.

The committee will hand over its report to state party president Satish Poonia, according to a BJP spokesperson.

Four accused identified as Mukesh Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Sikandar and Hansraj have been arrested in connection with the murder of Jagdish Meghwal, which took place on Thursday.

