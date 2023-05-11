Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Wednesday attacked the Congress government in the state, alleging it was responsible for demolition of the Ram Darbar gate in Churu and a Shiva temple in Alwar.

Speaking during a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sirohi district's Abu Road, Joshi said the Congress government in Rajasthan worked with the policy of appeasement.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal also targeted the state government over the law and order situation. He said crime against Dalits and women have increased under the Congress rule.

Former state BJP president and deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and other leaders also addressed the function before Modi's arrival.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was also present in the programme and shared the stage with PM. She was seated immediately right to Modi.

However, she did not address the public from the stage.

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader from the state, was also supposed to attend the rally but his visit was cancelled.

He attended a programme in Delhi on 'catch the rain' campaign.

