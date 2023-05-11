Bengaluru, May 10: The cadres of Congress and BJP resorted to violence at Moodushedde in Dakshina Kannada on the issue of raising slogans at the end of Assembly elections in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Few miscreants also pelted stones on the car of the Congress candidate from Moodbidri constituency, Mithun Rai. As a precautionary measure, the police have clamped curfew in the area. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Result: Hung Assembly Predicted by Most Exit Polls; Congress Likely To Emerge As Single-Largest Party.

Watch Video: Violence in Karnataka's Moodushedde

Tension prevailed at Moodbidri in Dakshin Kannada District when clash broke out between #Congress & #BJP workers. Congress alleged that BJP workers pelted stones at Congress candidate Mithun Rai's car while he visited a booth. Situation under control now. @compolmlr pic.twitter.com/jkVYsmvnsJ — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) May 10, 2023

According to the police, the incident took place at Moodushedde on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. As the BJP workers raised "Modi, Modi" slogans, the Congress cadres countered it with "Jai Congress" slogans. Soon after, Mithun Rai reached the spot and arguments broke out between the supporters of the opposing parties which led to a clash. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by ABP News-C Voter: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Most Preferred CM Choice in Southern State, Followed by Basavaraj Bommai and HD Kumaraswamy.

Clashes Break Out Between Congress and BJP Supporters

Clash breaks out between BJP, Congress workers at Moodshedde in Moodbidri. Cong workers accuse BJP workers of pelting stones at Moodbidri candidate Mithun Rai's car while he visited a booth. Police vehicles also damaged @XpressBengaluru @vinndz_TNIE @ramupatil_TNIE @TheMithunRai pic.twitter.com/RnL6602vaL — Divya Cutinho_TNIE (@cutinha_divya) May 10, 2023

The vehicle of Rai was damaged in the incident in which two policemen suffered injuries. To quell the tension in the area, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain visited the spot.

The Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel have also been deputed in the area as a precautionary measure. Commissioner Jain said the situation is under control now and additional forces have been provided.

The curfew has been clamped in the limits of Cavuru police station. A check-post has been set up in Moodushedde and all the vehicles are being checked. "Two policemen and three Congress workers were injured in the incident. The situation is under control now," he said.

