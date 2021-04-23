Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): In view of the increasing demand for medical oxygen amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Oxygen Management Group appointed by the Rajasthan government added 17 more tankers and 32,000 cylinders to bridge the gap.

As per the release issued by the Rajasthan government, while it has urged the Central Government to increase the allocation of oxygen supply to the state, it is meeting the contemporary demand by diversion of industrial use oxygen and getting industries to increase production of oxygen.

"The demand for medical use oxygen in the state has increased by double as the second wave of COVID sweeps through the country, the state government has constituted a Oxygen Management Group under the leadership of a senior IAS officer to ensure due availability of the essential supply," the release said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also been directly monitoring the oxygen supply scenario along with the management of the COVID-19 situation.

"The government has also established 24 hours control rooms at State level as well as district levels to ensure efficient management of oxygen. Rajasthan has been able to avoid scarcity of oxygen to healthcare services helping them to effectively control the mortality rate and recovery period," the release said.

It said that the medical oxygen consumption of Rajasthan has increased from 160 metric tonnes in the previous week to more than 250 metric tonnes in the current week, and officials are targeting to raise the availability to compensate for any further rise in demand.

"Amid reports of the scarcity of oxygen from several states, Rajasthan Government is also working to increase production of medical oxygen. Discussions are being held with Hindustan Zinc for providing oxygen from its two locations--Dariba and Chanderiya plants-- in the state. Other industries groups are also being approached to help in the production of oxygen. The state government has also authorised district collectors to purchase oxygen constructors that can be used to support non-critical patients," read the release.

Over the past week, the Rajasthan government has increased the number of oxygen supply tankers deployed in medical services from 6 to 23.

"Use of GPS and police escort is being made to ensure smooth and fast transportation of oxygen through tankers. More than 32000 cylinders previously being used in the supply of industrial oxygen have also been acquired and being handed over to district administration after due treatment for medical services," the state government said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has also written to the Central government regarding disproportionally less allocation of oxygen to the state in regards to a number of positive cases.

"Looking to shortage and time-consuming in transportation by road, the service of Air Force are being taken to supply oxygen tankers from Reliance Refinery Jamnagar to Jodhpur. C-17 Globe Master, which is the largest air cargo of the Air Force will reach by 8.30 am at Jodhpur Airport and fly after taking 2 oxygen empty tankers from Jodhpur," read the release.

"After filling these tankers from Reliance Refinery Jamnagar, it will again reach by 4 pm on the same day at Jodhpur. This will result in saving more time and save thousands of lives that are dependent on oxygen in the state," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)