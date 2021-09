Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the Central government to reduce various excise duties imposed on fuels in order to give relief to the common man.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said, "Petrol/diesel prices were under control despite crude oil prices reaching $100 per barrel during the UPA-II regime. Now the rate of crude oil is going to increase continuously to $ 80 per barrel in a few days. If it continues to grow like this, then the back of the common man is sure to break. The Government of India should take immediate steps and give relief to the common man by reducing various excise duties."

Petrol and diesel prices rose on Tuesday across all four metros in the country.

In Delhi, petrol rates reached Rs 101.39 per litre, with a hike of Rs 0.20, while diesel saw a hike of Rs 0.25 for the second consecutive day and reached Rs 89.57 per litre.

Petrol prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 107.47 per litre, after a hike of Rs 0.21, while rates of diesel reached Rs 97.21 per litre after an increase of Rs 0.27.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101. 87 per litre after an increase of Rs 0.25, while diesel costs Rs 92.67 a litre, which went up by Rs 0.25 for the third consecutive day. While petrol can be bought at Rs 99.15 in Chennai after witnessing a hike of Rs 0.19, diesel costs Rs 94.17 a litre, dearer by Rs 0.24 for the second consecutive day.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (ANI)

