The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo will officially launch the Vivo X70 series in India. The prices of the flagship smartphones will be announced during a virtual launch event scheduled to start at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed online via social media platforms and its YouTube channel. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Scheduled for September 30, 2021: Report.

It's worth noting that the X70 series made its China debut earlier this month. The series consists of three models - Vanilla X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. However, India might just get two models from the series. If the recent reports are to be believed, the phone maker might skip the vanilla variant.

As for pricing, the X70 is priced from CNY 3,699 (around Rs 42,187). The Pro variant starts from CNY 4,299 (around Rs 49,030). The price of the X70 Pro+ begins from CNY 5,500 (around Rs 62,728).

Talking about the specs, the Vivo X70 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,450 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The front camera is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. At the back, the Vivo X70 Pro will get a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens assisted by a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

Vivo X70 Series (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The Vivo X70 Pro+, on the other hand, gets a slightly bigger display of a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging. For photos and videos, there is a quad-camera module that consists of a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, an 8MP periscope lens, and a 12MP portrait camera. The front camera is a 32MP snapper.

