Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said public servants should make policies according to the priorities of the country and the state besides effectively implementing the latest technology and innovations.

The chief minister said public servants will have to work focusing on transparency, accountability and service delivery for good governance.

Sharma was addressing senior administrative officers and public servants on the occasion of the lecture of Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj on the topic 'Role of public administration in achieving the goals of Amrit Kaal' at Rajasthan International Centre.

He said public servants will have to play their role with sincerity so that the public remains confident in good governance and everyone can contribute to building a developed India.

He said to make India a developed, self-reliant and prosperous nation in the Amrit Kaal, it is most appropriate to follow the thinking and ideals of Ram Rajya.

Sharma said Lord Shri Ram presented the ideal of following religion and decorum before the society in his life. The concept of Ram Rajya based on the ideals of Lord Ram implies the welfare of all.

The chief minister said the Ram temple of Ayodhya is currently the largest cultural centre in the world. No one can forget the contribution of Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj as the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust in the construction of this temple.

On this occasion, Swami Govind Dev Giri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the concept of Amrit Kaal in front of all of us, in which he gave special emphasis on the upliftment of four classes - women, farmers, youth and poor.

He said to fulfill the vision of the prime minister and the inspiration of the chief minister, the role of public servants is very important because it is their job to make plans and implement them on the ground.

He said the glory of an administrator enhances when he works like a servant for good governance. The approach of public servants should be without bias beyond religion, caste and gender, he added.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police U R Sahoo were among those present in the programme.

