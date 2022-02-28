Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him for the safe and speedy return of the Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

Gehlot also requested PM Modi that the Central Government should immediately contact the Government of Ukraine so that Indian students can get a safe route to India through Poland and Romania.

Mentioning his telephonic conversation with an Indian student, Ajay Singh living in Ukraine, he apprised PM Modi that Indian students are not getting a safe route from Poland and Romania to leave together from Ukraine.

He also asserted that the state government officers are receiving messages from the students living there and their families that a large number of students have gathered at the border of Romania and are not getting a way to move ahead.

Further, Gehlot informed the Prime Minister that these students are facing extreme cold at the Roman border. Due to the current situation in Ukraine and children being trapped there, their guardians living in India are going through mental stress, the letter read.

To resolve this problem, the State Government officers are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and these students, he wrote.

Further, the Chief Minister has requested PM Modi to contact the Government of Ukraine to fulfil the students' need for safe passage to Poland and Romania.

Looking at the situation at the Romania border, he has requested the Prime Minister to direct the MEA officers to provide assistance at the earliest to the Indian students.

Gehlot has also written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and drawn his attention towards the problems being faced in the safe return of the students.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

The India Government is bearing the cost of evacuation given the emergency situation prevailing. Indian Embassy in Kyiv as well as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a number of advisories prior to the situation developing, requesting Indian citizens to leave Ukraine. (ANI)

