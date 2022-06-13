Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Congress leaders and workers here took out a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's notices to party president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had lodged a case in connection with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal and summoned party president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for questioning.

The Congress protested across the country on Monday as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the central agency in New Delhi.

The march from the party's state headquarters to the ED office near Ambedkar Circle here was led by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra.

Dotasra alleged that the Narendra Modi-led Union government is resorting to such tactics to divert the attention of people from issues of unemployment and inflation.

"There is anger among people of the entire country and the countdown for the Modi government has started," he claimed.

In a statement, Dotasra said, "For the past eight years, Prime Minister Modi is ruling the country in a dictatorial manner and it is the misfortune of the country's politics that the fascist forces are deciding the policy at the Centre."

He said the Centre is not giving account of the promises it made to people in the 2014 general election.

Instead of fulfilling the promises made to the public, the BJP hurt the self-respect of farmers and filed false cases against opposition leaders, he said.

Dotasra said neither the income of farmers doubled nor social harmony could be maintained during the BJP rule. The government could not formulate any scheme for the uplift of women and the youth, he said.

On the ED notices to Congress leaders, Dotasra said the BJP government at the Centre has crossed the limit and this attitude is the height of dictatorship.

State ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Ramesh Meena, BD Kalla, Ramlal Jat and Shakuntla Rawat, MLAs and other party leaders participated in the march.

