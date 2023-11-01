Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): A fire broke out in the library of the Secretariat building in Jaipur on Wednesday morning. Prima facie, a short circuit was cited as the reason for the blaze, although an investigation is on.

The social media team of the state government operates on the fourth floor of the library building which reported the blaze.

Furniture in the room was destroyed but there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.

Soon after information about the blaze was reported, fire tenders rushed to the scene to douse the fire.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse at Yashoda Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The official further informed that there were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties in the blaze.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders were deployed to the scene and started operations to bring the douse under blaze. The exact cause of the blaze could not be ascertained. (ANI)

