A fire broke out in the Konkan Railway's Mandovi Express near Sawantwadi in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on Wednesday, November 1. The express runs between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Madgaon Junction, the main railway station in Goa. It has come to light that the fire started in the compartment of the generator car. The blaze was extinguished by using a fire extinguisher. Fortunately, there was no major damage. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet unknown. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media wherein a railway staff could be seen using an extinguisher to douse the fire. Mumbai Local Train Services on Harbour Line Disrupted Due to Fire Near Nerul Railway Station, Huge Crowd of Passengers at Many Stations (See Pics and Video).

Maharashtra Train Fire Video:

