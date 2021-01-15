Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra inaugurated 21 development works in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh and 11 in Kushinagar district on Friday through video conference from Raj Bhawan here on Friday.

Mishra said he has a special connect with Deoria district that he represented as a Lok Sabha MP from 2014 to 2019.

He added that efforts should be made at all levels for all-round development and public welfare of this region. Describing the people as paramount in democracy, Mishra called upon the people's representatives to commit themselves to work for public welfare.

Mishra expressed happiness that his efforts for setting up a medical college in Deoria paid off with the help of the state government as is now going to start soon.

With the opening of an airport in Kushinagar, the region will get a different identity on the international tourism map, he said in a statement.

He hoped that local residents would benefit more from the works that have been done.

Current Deoria Lok Sabha member Ramapati Ram Tripathi and MLA Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi also expressed their views during the programme.

