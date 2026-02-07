Mumbai, February 7: Silver rates (silver prices) in India faced a significant downturn on Saturday, February 7, 2026, extending a "bloodbath" in the precious metals market that has wiped out nearly 21 per cent of the metal's value since the start of the month. Retail silver is currently trading at INR 274.90 per gram, bringing the price of one kilogram to INR 2,74,900. This marks a sharp decline from the INR 3,00,000 level seen just 48 hours ago, as panic selling and a strengthening US dollar continue to weigh heavily on investor sentiment across domestic bullion hubs. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

City-Wise Retail Rates

The price correction has been largely uniform across the country, though southern markets like Chennai continue to maintain a slight premium due to higher local demand and varying tax structures. Gold Rate Today, February 07, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Check silver rates (silver prices) in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other cities below.

Silver Rates Today As of February 7, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,74,900 Mumbai INR 2,74,900 Chennai INR 2,79,900 Hyderabad INR 2,79,900 Bengaluru INR 2,74,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,74,900 Kolkata INR 2,74,900 Pune INR 2,74,900 Kerala INR 2,79,900 Vadodara INR 2,74,900

Factors Driving the Market Crash

Analysts point to a "perfect storm" of macroeconomic factors for the current volatility. The primary catalyst remains the strengthening of the US Dollar Index, which recently climbed following the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair. A stronger dollar traditionally makes dollar-priced commodities like silver more expensive for Indian buyers, dampening demand.

Additionally, industrial demand - a major driver for silver - has seen a temporary dip. Reports indicate that solar panel manufacturers in China are seeking cheaper alternatives to silver, leading to a reduction in bulk buying interest. In India, profit-booking by large-scale investors who entered the market during the record highs of January has further accelerated the price drop. Silver Rate Today, February 06, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Historical Context: From Peaks to Pits

The current price of INR 2.75 lakh per kg stands in stark contrast to the record peak of over INR 4 lakh per kg reached in late January 2026. Within just one week, the metal has entered a freefall, breaking past key support levels at INR 3.20 lakh and INR 3 lakh.

