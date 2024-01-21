India News | Rajasthan Governor Meets Delegations from Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya on Statehood Day

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday met delegations from three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- and greeted them on the occasion of their statehood day.

Agency News PTI| Jan 21, 2024 05:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Rajasthan Governor Meets Delegations from Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya on Statehood Day

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday met delegations from three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- and greeted them on the occasion of their statehood day.

He said these three states of the northeast behold rich tribal heritage along with scenic beauty, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: YS Sharmila Hits Out at Brother and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy After Taking Over As State Congress Chief.

The governor interacted with the delegations from these states at the Raj Bhavan during which they shared their experiences of living in Rajasthan, the statement said.

During the event, the governor said these three states came into existence on January 21, 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration.

He added that the people of these regions surrounded by water, forests and hills are still preserving the tribal culture of India.

Hailing the people of these three states for preserving their folk culture and tribal traditions, he called upon everyone to work together for the development of these states and "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat".

During the event, the Tripura delegation presented a group song expressing pride in their culture, the release said.

The delegations of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura later visited the Constitution Garden at the Raj Bhavan, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

ra, Meghalaya on Statehood Day

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday met delegations from three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- and greeted them on the occasion of their statehood day.

Agency News PTI| Jan 21, 2024 05:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Rajasthan Governor Meets Delegations from Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya on Statehood Day

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday met delegations from three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- and greeted them on the occasion of their statehood day.

He said these three states of the northeast behold rich tribal heritage along with scenic beauty, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: YS Sharmila Hits Out at Brother and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy After Taking Over As State Congress Chief.

The governor interacted with the delegations from these states at the Raj Bhavan during which they shared their experiences of living in Rajasthan, the statement said.

During the event, the governor said these three states came into existence on January 21, 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration.

He added that the people of these regions surrounded by water, forests and hills are still preserving the tribal culture of India.

Hailing the people of these three states for preserving their folk culture and tribal traditions, he called upon everyone to work together for the development of these states and "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat".

During the event, the Tripura delegation presented a group song expressing pride in their culture, the release said.

The delegations of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura later visited the Constitution Garden at the Raj Bhavan, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Sushant Singh Rajput
100K+ searches
Adam Harrison
50K+ searches
U19 World Cup
50K+ searches
Rick Harrison
20K+ searches
UFC 297
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics

osition: relative; overflow: hidden;">
bitcoin
Tether(USDT)
₹83.05-0.04%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹26,4701.20%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot