Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) In the aftermath of the Jhalawar school building collapse, the Rajasthan government has constituted permanent committees at state and district levels to review the structural safety of public infrastructure.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, these committees are tasked with inspecting the structural safety of government schools, hostels, colleges, roads and public buildings, and ensuring that all necessary repairs are completed by June 15 each year.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Tops Global 'Democratic Leader Approval Ratings' Yet Again, Leaves Donald Trump Behind.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant issued orders for the formation of these committees with an aim to prevent structural failures and protect public lives, it said.

The state-level committee, chaired by the additional chief secretary of public works department, will include senior officials or their representatives from the education, health, urban development, rural development, energy, finance and agriculture departments.

Also Read | Fatehpur Road Accident: 2 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Tractor-Trolley in Uttar Pradesh.

The committee will oversee timely safety audits, identification and demolition of unsafe structures, preparation of repair estimates, and ensuring that funds are allocated for repairs.

It will also conduct monthly review of efforts and directives to prevent accidents and ensure that all safety-related repair works are completed before June 15 each year.

At the district level, similar committees will be chaired by the respective district collectors, and include members from the Zila Parishad, PWD, education, health and electricity departments.

These committees will coordinate with local sub-divisional teams to identify unsafe buildings, damaged roads, and vulnerable bridges and issue safety directives, especially ahead of monsoon.

They will also ensure the demolition of declared unsafe structures, the statement added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)