Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday decided to increase the per plate allocation for Indira Rasoi Yojna from Rs 12 to Rs 17.

The scheme was launched under the state government's resolve of 'No one should sleep hungry'.

With the decision, cooks under Indira Rasoi will be helped with Rs 5 extra per plate cooked by them.

In view of the increased prices of food items, the increase in amount is expected to facilitate providing of quality and nutritious food to the needy people.

With the move, 358 Indira Rasoi cooks operating in the state will be benefitted with the extra grant.

The State Government will bear the additional financial expenditure of Rs 27.63 crore per annum, while consumers will continue to get food plate at Rs 8 as before.

The Indira Rasoi is being operated by more than 300 sevabhavi/NGOs in the state on 'no loss-no profit' basis.

Faced with the increased prices of food items and LPG, the NGOs had spoken about difficulty in the smooth operation of the kitchen and had demanded from the CM an increase in the grant amount.

Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal had also urged the government to increase the grant.

The move stands to benefit the poor, the deprived, labourers, rickshaw pullers, and other needy people.

