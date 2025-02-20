Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Jawahar Singh Bedham on Thursday said the state government is continuously taking effective action to prevent cybercrime.

Bedham, who is the minister of state for home, was replying to supplementary questions raised in this regard during the Question Hour session of the state assembly.

"The cybersecurity system is being strengthened by incorporating the latest innovations and technology. Along with this, cyber shield and anti-virus campaigns are also being run across the state," Bedham said.

During the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, incidents of police officers getting beaten for trying to take action against cybercriminals had come to light, he claimed.

"The BJP government has taken strict action against cybercriminals by seizing their properties acquired using proceeds of cyber fraud by running the 'Yellow Panja' campaign," Bedham said.

In a written reply to the original question raised by BJP MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, Bedham said that to control cybercrime in the state, the posts of director general of police (cybercrime) and superintendent of police (cybercrime) have been approved in the police headquarters, who are currently functional.

A total of 36 cyber police stations have been set up in the state, which are working effectively, the minister said.

To deal with cyber fraud, a 24x7 cybercrime helpline -- 1930 -- is presently operational with 25 lines, which have a success rate of 69 per cent in resolving complaints as on February 12, Bedham said.

