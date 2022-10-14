Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) As many as 149 Rajasthan deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were transferred on Friday, according to an official order.

The office of state police chief issued the transfer list of the Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officers.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

Sandeep Saraswat, who was Awaiting Posting Order (APO) after being removed in July as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dargah in Ajmer, over a controversy was made new Circle Officer of Niwai in Tonk.

He was shifted after a video surfaced in which he was allegedly tutoring a cleric arrested for making a controversial video that he should say he was in inebriated condition when he shot the video.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

The post of CO Niwai was lying vacant after the state government suspended Rudra Sharma last week for allegedly misbehaving with and pushing a Congress leader.

Circle Officers (Deputy SPs) in many districts have been changed as per the transfer list.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)