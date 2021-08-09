Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said his government is working with a commitment to ensure the welfare of the state's tribal communities.

The government's endeavour is to bring prosperity into the lives of tribal people through its various schemes, he said.

Gehlot was addressing a state function on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

He said the people of tribal communities of Rajasthan fought against the British during the country's freedom struggle besides saving forests and wildlife, preserving culture, traditions and heritage.

The chief minister also inaugurated 43 projects worth Rs 166.90 crore and laid the foundation stone of 185 others worth Rs 89.28 crore.

Gehlot expressed hope that the newly launched development projects and schemes will bring a change in the lives of tribal people and give further impetus to the development of tribal areas.

The welfare of tribal communities and scattered tribes of the state is the priority of the government, he said.

