Chandigarh, Aug 9: A high alert has been sounded in Punjab following the recovery of a tiffin box, fabricated into an improvised explosive device (IED) or "tiffin bomb", along with five hand grenades and 100 rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition, recovered from Amritsar close to the India-Pakistan border.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Dinkar Gupta said that following inputs regarding drone activity in the area, a massive combing operation was launched. Punjab: Hand Grenades, Pistols and IED Inside Tiffin Box Recovered in Amritsar.

During the search operation, the police team recovered a bag carrying a double-decker children's lunch box and other ammunition packed very meticulously in soft foam pouches. The DGP said preliminary investigations indicated that the bag was dropped through a drone, which crossed the border into India.

He said that the high alert has been sounded across the state, and cautioned the people to remain alert all the time, and immediately report to the police if they find any suspicious thing lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, including in trains, buses or restaurants, etc.

"People can inform the police on 112 or 181 helpline numbers," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).