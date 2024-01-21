Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 21 (ANI): With just a day left for the Pran Prartishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, a grand 'Kalash Yatra' was conducted in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The procession started at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple and ended at Raja Park Shri Ram Temple in Jaipur. Thousands of women became a part of this grand kalash yatra.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day 6: Ram Lalla Idol Undergoes Ceremonial Bath With Medicated Water.

Former minister and present MLA Kalicharan Saraf said, "The entire country is waiting for the grand Ram Mandir conseceration ceremony on January 22. Jaipur has become Rammaya. Many women have gathered to carry out this kalash yatra in the city today."

Rajasthan MLA Kalicharan Saraf lashed out at the Congress party over boycotting the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.

Also Read | Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Result 2024 Declared at arogya.maharashtra.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

"It is not the fault of the Congress leaders who are making negative statements about the Ram Temple because their leaders do not believe in the Hindu religion. Their main leaders belong to the Christian religion. That is why the other Congress leaders are acting like that. The Congress is in dire straits because of such actions."

Rajasthan MLA Kalicharan Saraf highlighted that people from the Malviya Nagar assembly constituency of Rajasthan will be a part of the grand ceremony on January 22.

"Our wait of 500 years will be over and we will go to Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event and thousands of people from Malviya Nagar assembly constituency will also reach to witness the grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony."

Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple.

The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)