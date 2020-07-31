Jaipur, July 31: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday called upon people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma for the treatment of other patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.

"Plasma therapy is an effective treatment of the coronavirus. Plasma is taken from the person who has recovered. Around 27,000 persons who were infected have recovered in the state," he was quoted as saying in a release. Also Read | Locust Attack in India: Immature Pink Tiddi Dal Swarms, Adult Yellow Hoppers Active in Several Districts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat.

Mishra said donating plasma by those who have recovered will help in the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. A person who has recently recovered from COVID-19, usually develops antibodies against the coronavirus and then this is collected and transferred to a sick patient through plasma. Each person can donate 250-500 ml of plasma. Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir | Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Tasaduq Jeelani Dies Due to COVID19 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

The first dosage of 250 ml is given to the recipient, and if needed second dosage of 250 ml after 24 hours can be given.

