Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 10 (ANI): A large projectile fragment was recovered from the Pokhran region in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, on Saturday.

Similar projectile fragments were found near Sakur Khan's home in Badoda village of Jaisalmer on Saturday.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Fired High-Speed Missile, Tried To Hit Health Facilities, Schools but Was Thwarted’: India Slams Escalation Bid in Special Briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' (Watch Videos).

"The incident took place at around 4:30 am. However, the projectile was destroyed in the air by the Indian Army. We are not afraid. We believe in the Army. No damage has been done. God saved us," said Manu Khan, a family member.

As per the locals, no injuries or damage have been reported. The police personnel arrived at the incident spot on time.

Also Read | Indian IT Companies Advise Employees for Work From Home Option, Restrict Domestic and International Work Travels Amid India-Pakistan Conflict.

Meanwhile, Barmer has been placed under a high red alert as tensions between India and Pakistan intensify in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

District Collector Tina Dabi has issued an urgent directive for all residents to remain indoors, with immediate restrictions on public movement and market activities to ensure civilian safety.

"Everyone is directed to go to their house. There is a high red alert in the district. Don't go out in markets or public places," the Barmer DC said. Residents of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer, witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

However, the authorities haven't confirmed the identification of the debris.

According to the locals of the area, around 5:15 to 5:30 in the morning, loud sounds were heard coming from the sky, prompting them to remain vigilant, and soon after, they discovered projectile debris in the area.

Fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were also recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning.

Speaking on the incident, Sarpanch of the village Gursahib Singh said that the incident happened at around five in the morning; however, no one was injured due to the falling debris. "It happened at 5 am; afterwards, I came to know about the blast...no no one is injured," he said.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said.

Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)