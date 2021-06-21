Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness rains in the next 48 hours, a meteorological department official said on Monday.

The position of the southwest monsoon is still the same as it was on June 19 and it is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur in the state, the official said.

Rain accompanied with thunderstorms is likely in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours.

Heavy rain is also possible at one or two places in Pali, Sirohi, Rajsamand and Udaipur districts on Monday.

According to the department, rains are likely to be minimal for one week starting from Wednesday.

