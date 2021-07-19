Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) A man here was rescued on Sunday and four people were arrested for kidnapping him, police said.

The accused were identified as Dharmveer, Bhomaram, Utmaram and Sukhbeer.

The four men kidnapped Mohan on Saturday night and called his father Magna Ram to demand a ransom of Rs 2 lakh, Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

Magna Ram informed police and a trap was laid to arrest the accused.

Two men, who came to collect the ransom, were arrested, police said, adding the two others were held after their interrogation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)