Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 28 (ANI): Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday apparently contradicted health minister Parsadi Lal Meena's statement and said that if necessary, the Rajasthan government will step back amid the ongoing protest by doctors in Rajasthan against the Right to Health Bill.

"We do not want confrontation with the doctors and want them to end the strike. If required, the government will take four steps back."

Earlier on Monday, Rajasthan's health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the government would not take back the bill at any cost. "If there's any problem with the bill, then we are ready to hold a discussion but the bill won't be taken back. At any cost, we will not take back the bill," Meena said while talking to ANI.

However, Pratap Singh further said, "Right to Health Bill has been brought in the interest of the public as government intention and thinking is to make Rajasthan first state in the country to have Right to Health Bill."

Pratap Singh also offered himself to a mediator between government and doctors and said "if doctors are having any problem they can share, I had talks with CM and the Deputy CM also wants this deadlock to be ended. A government never enters a fight for prestige and if in public interest it has to step back then it will. I would also request the doctor to find a solution through talks."

Private hospitals and doctors in Rajasthan have been protesting against the Right to Health (RTH) bill through a work boycott urging the state government not to implement it.

Rajasthan, last week passed the Right to Health Bill, which gives every resident of the state the right to avail free Out Patient Department (OPD) services and in Patient Department (IPD) services at all public health facilities, becoming the first state to do so. (ANI)

