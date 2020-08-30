Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The minister in a tweet said he got himself tested after a few symptoms of the infection surfaced.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 76.61%, Over 27 Lakh Patients Recover.

"It is my request that those who came in my contact in past a few days get themselves tested," Khachariyawas tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him speedy recovery.

Also Read | CBDT Asks Banks to Refund Charges Collected from Customers After January 1, 2020, on Digital Transactions Through Debit Card, UPI and QR Mode.

"Wishing my ministerial colleague Pratap Singh Khachariyawas ji speedy recovery from #COVID19. May he get well soon," Gehlot tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)