Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): A comprehensive mock drill was conducted on Wednesday at MI Road in Jaipur to assess emergency preparedness as part of a nationwide exercise ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA had instructed all states and union territories to conduct mock drills to evaluate their readiness in dealing with "new and complex threats."

Speaking to ANI, Jaipur Collector Jitendra Soni said, a mock drill was conducted in the office of the Principal General Manager of BSNL. All the departments, including district admission, police, civil defence, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, medical and health, Public Works Department, bomb squads, ART, Anti-Terrorism Squad and State Disaster Response Force, reached and worked in great coordination.

"In accordance with the guidelines of the Central Government and the State Government, in view of the current situation, we have conducted a mock drill here today in the office of Principal GM of BSNL. All the departments, including district admission, police, civil defence, JVVNL, medical and health, PWD, bomb squads, ART, ATS and SDRF reached and worked in great coordination. The mock drill we did today included calling an ambulance timely for 11 injured and a casualty... We will work on wherever we are lacking and learn basic things like civil defence so that when the time comes, we can perform our duty," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a review meeting with officers concerned regarding the nationwide mock drill taking place.

Mock drills are being carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Hours after India conducted a series of strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh held a media briefing in the national capital to share the details of the operation.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, stated that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Singh reported that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She emphasised that the locations were chosen to ensure there was no damage to civilians or their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training. Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

