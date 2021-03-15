Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajasthan has earned a revenue of over Rs 7,200 crore from mineral oil in the last two years, state Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya told the state assembly on Monday.

Bhaya told the House that the state received a revenue of Rs 7203.32 crore from mineral oil in the last two years and in the financial year 2020-21, it earned a revenue of Rs 1653.85 crore till February.

The minister was replying to a supplementary question asked by some MLAs during the Question Hour.

He said under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, revenue earned from petroleum and gas has been included in the central list of the revenue earned from minerals.

He said lead and zinc were reserved for the public sector in the 1956 industry policy.

In 1993, 13 minerals including zinc and lead were opened for mining by the private sector, he said, adding the revenue income keeps decreasing or increasing depending on the production.

Earlier, in a written reply to MLA Rafiq Khan, Bhaya said the state government receives income from the major and minor minerals in the form of mineral revenue.

Among the major minerals, Rs 3,221.98 crore was earned in 2018-19 and Rs 2,595.53 crore in 2019-20.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 1953.41 crore was earned from minor minerals in 2018-19 and Rs 1,837.69 crore in 2019-20.

This way, the total mineral income was Rs 5,175.39 crore in the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 4,433.22 crores in the year 2019-20.

He said aluminium (bauxite) reserves in the state are in Baran and Udaipur district and lead and zinc reserves are in Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Sirohi, Sawai Madhopur and Chittorgarh districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)