Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI): A Pakistani missile that fell in an agricultural field in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan early Saturday morning was successfully defused by security forces without any casualties or damage to property.

The unexploded missile was discovered by locals, who immediately alerted the authorities.

The missile reportedly fell around 4:30 AM on Saturday in a field belonging to Puran Singh Bhati, the former chairman of the Land Development Bank in Jaisalmer.

According to Bhati, he heard three loud explosions.

"The farm where the missile fell yesterday belongs to me. It happened at 4.30 am yesterday. As soon as I stepped out of home, three explosions occurred...I sent someone here to check, and so the missile was found. We informed the administration and there was no loss to life. We were not scared...We take pride in our Indian armed forces. We are proud of PM Modi that he will do something about them...," Bhati said.

Ahead of this, the Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Choudhary on Sunday informed that while the overall situation in the district is mostly normal, ammunition and suspicious items have been discovered in some areas.

The police official said the public is advised to inform the police and not go closer to such suspicious items.

"The situation is more or less normal, but we are finding some ammunition and suspected objects at places; I appeal to the people not to get closer to them, inform the police, not to upload pictures of any suspicious object on social media, and follow the police directions," Choudhary said.

The police have arrested four suspects so far, and investigations are ongoing.

SP Choudhary also revealed that "anyone who is making calls across the border" is on the radar. "We have caught 12 such people...," he added.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions. (ANI)

