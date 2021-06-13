Jaipur, June 13 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded seven more coronavirus-related fatalities and 308 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the death toll and the infection tally to 8,822 and 9,49,684, according to an official report.

Udaipur and Bikaner reported two deaths each, among others, it said.

Of the new cases, 49 were reported from Alwar, 48 from Jaipur and 22 from Bikaner.

A total of 9,33,421 people have recuperated from the infection so far, while there are 7,441 active cases in the state.

