Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 11 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 740 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 98,116 including 1,199 deaths, 80,490 recoveries and 16,427 active cases," the State Health Department said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch First Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Mi.com.

With 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 45,62,415 in the country.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Is No More Welcome in Ayodhya, Says VHP.

The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, and 76,271 deaths according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)