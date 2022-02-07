Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, raising the death toll to 9,391, while 2,298 fresh infections were reported on Monday, official data showed.

A total of 403 new cases were recorded in Jaipur, 239 in Jodhpur, 131 in Jhunjhunu, 123 in Alwar, 114 in Rajsamand, 105 in Bhilwara, 104 in Pali.

Also Read | India Wants Responsible, Reasonable Oil Prices, Says Minister Rameswar Teli.

According to the Health Department data, 7,299 more people recoveredfrom the infection, while the count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 40,880 in the state.

Of the 12 new coronavirus-related fatalities, two each were in Jaipur-Jhalwad-Sikar and one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Kota.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: In New World Order Post COVID-19, India Must Take Global Leadership Role.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)