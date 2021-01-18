Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded three fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,750, while 213 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 3,15,393 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

Rajasthan has 4,634 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,08,010 people in the state have been discharged after recovering from the infection, according to it.

The death toll linked to the pandemic stands at 512 in Jaipur, 300 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

Forty-one of the new cases were recorded in Kota, 24 in Nagaur, 23 in Jaipur, 22 in Jodhpur, 16 in Bhilwara, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, according to the bulletin.

