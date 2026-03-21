Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday said the state is going through a difficult economic phase following the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and asserted that the situation does not amount to a financial emergency.

Speaking with ANI in Shimla, the Speaker also addressed the proceedings during the budget session, including objections raised by the opposition over certain remarks made in the House.

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"A word I used during the proceedings was objected to by the opposition. Considering their concern, I removed that word from the official record," Pathania said.

He said the budget session was lengthy, with the Chief Minister's speech running over 100 pages and noted that the House had to be adjourned temporarily to allow members a break.

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"The session was quite long. I assessed the situation in the House, and with agreement from both sides, it was adjourned for lunch and later resumed," he said.

Referring to the broader economic situation, the Speaker said the state has been impacted significantly due to the RDG move and called for collective responsibility among all stakeholders.

"The state is passing through a difficult economic situation. After the RDG was stopped, it had a major impact. All of us MLAs, ministers, officials have a responsibility to work in the interest of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Welcoming the government's move on salary deferment, Pathania termed it a necessary step under the circumstances.

"If salary deferment has been proposed, it is a welcome move. At the same time, the interests of lower-level workers like Class III, Class IV, ASHA and Anganwadi workers must be protected," he added.

The Speaker emphasised that while challenges remain, the situation is manageable.

"I do not think the state is in an emergency. It is a difficult time, and we will face it together," he said.

He added that a detailed discussion on the budget and the state's financial position would begin in the Assembly in the coming days, with both treasury and opposition benches expected to present their views.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh will stand up for their rights, and the House will deliberate on all aspects," Pathania said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)