Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], December 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested three men in connection with firing at a business establishment in Hanumangarh.

Earlier on Saturday, miscreants allegedly fired on the establishment of businessman Indra Hisaria in Hanumangarh.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as Zakir, Yudhveer and Mayankdeep.

Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh Rathore said all three were arrested by with the help of Bikaner Police and the Jaipur Police Commissionerate.

Zakir and Yudhveer have been arrested from Bikaner district and Mayankdeep from Jaipur, police informed.

"All three are also being questioned regarding the role of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," the SP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they opened fire to spread panic.

SP Rathore said Hrithik Boxer, who took responsibility for the incident on social media, had threatened Indra Hisaria for ransom in the past as well.

SP said three policemen were suspended and a departmental inquiry against two others has been initiated for negligence during nakabandi and giving wrong information. (ANI)

