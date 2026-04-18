New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the fourth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on the West Asia situation was held today, noting that the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking swift and effective steps to address any potential risks arising from the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a post on X, Singh said the government remains actively engaged in monitoring the evolving situation and ensuring necessary measures are in place to mitigate any emerging challenges.

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"The 4th meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia situation was held today. The NDA Government under the leadership of PM Shri@narendramodicontinues to take swift and effective action to mitigate any potential risks or problem arising due to ongoing West Asia conflict," Rajnath Singh said.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2045479782469816590?s=48

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at Parliament House in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi chaired the meeting to review measures taken by various ministries and departments.

India on Friday officially confirmed that it has been invited to take part in a maritime initiative led by the United Kingdom and France to protect transit through the Strait of Hormuz, widely regarded as a critical global chokepoint.

During a weekly media briefing in the capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the invitation, stating, "Yes, India has got the invitation to join the initiative. The meeting is scheduled to start in a few hours. We will inform you on India's role and will also inform you on what was discussed at the meeting."

This invitation arrives as the international community intensifies efforts to ensure the security of one of the world's most vital energy corridors, which facilitates nearly twenty per cent of the global oil trade.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has been asked to contribute to a collaborative plan aimed at maintaining "uninterrupted navigation" through the strategic passage. This move reflects a mounting global urgency to stabilise the region and protect essential shipping lanes.

In Lebanon, the 10-day cessation of hostilities has prompted displaced families to return to their homes. Roads were reportedly thronged with vehicles as residents took the opportunity to travel back to the war-torn southern regions and bomb-damaged areas of south Beirut.

Following the start of the truce in Lebanon, where Israel has been engaged in conflict with the Tehran-aligned Hezbollah, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran would lift its restrictions on shipping through the critical Gulf energy corridor.

The 40-day war, which concluded with a ceasefire on April 8, saw the Iranian army and the IRGC coordinate a massive series of retaliatory strikes against coalition installations across the region after the initial US-Israeli campaign, Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, targeted Iranian leadership and infrastructure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)