India has lodged a "strong protest" with Iran after two Indian-flagged commercial vessels were fired upon by Iranian gunboats in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Following the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Iranian Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, to express grave concern over the safety of Indian seafarers and the disruption of vital energy corridors. Indian Ships Fired Upon in Strait of Hormuz: Iran Gunboats Target 2 Vessels, Crew Safe, Say Reports.

According to official sources, the two vessels involved have been identified as the Sanmar Herald, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), and the Jag Arnav. The tankers were reportedly transiting the waterway when they were intercepted by gunboats linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Sanmar Herald was carrying approximately two million barrels of Iraqi crude oil at the time. While no injuries or major structural damages were reported, the vessels were forced to reverse course and retreat west out of the Strait. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that the gunboats opened fire without issuing a radio challenge. Tanker Targeted In Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s IRGC Gunboats Open Fire Near Oman, UKMTO Issues Advisory, Crew Safe.

India Lodges Strong Protest With Iran Over Firing Incident

India lodges strong protest with Iranian envoy over incident of firing at two ships in Strait of Hormuz: Sources pic.twitter.com/2468VAH1Sk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Ambassador of Iran to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali leaves from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/01AlP4KBlR — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

The escalation comes amid a volatile week for global shipping. Although Iran had briefly signaled the reopening of the Strait following a temporary ceasefire, Tehran’s armed forces command later announced that the waterway has reverted to "strict military control," citing alleged violations of a naval blockade. India, which relies heavily on the Persian Gulf for its energy security, has intensified its diplomatic outreach to ensure the protection of its merchant fleet. The Indian Navy is currently monitoring the situation from the Gulf of Oman, where it maintains a presence of destroyers and frigates.

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