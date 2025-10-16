Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired the meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence. Meeting was held at the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), DRDO Pune.

Highlighting the theme of the meeting "Emerging Technology in Defence", Rajnath Singh said, "it is essential to understand the transformation of the defence sector."

Also Read | 'No Phone Call Took Place Between PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump': MEA Rejects US President's Claim on India Stopping Russian Oil Purchase (Watch Video).

In his introductory remarks, the Defence Minister said that the meeting's agenda issue, "Emerging Technology in Defence," is highly pertinent to the time we are living in. Threats are changing along with technology. So it is crucial to comprehend the defence transformation in detail."

"Emerging technology does not just mean new tools or devices; it also represents a new mindset. We are progressing rapidly, and it is time to broaden our thinking. This is the need of the hour for our India." He added.

Also Read | ‘Leopard in Gurgaon Mall’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Claiming Leopard Attack in Gurugram Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Giving the example of the Brahmos Missile System, Rajnath Singh said, "Brahmos precision attack is not only the result of the Missile, it is also because multiple advanced technologies work together."

He also said that, "DRDO is now focusing on two key areas: developing technologies that were previously imported and fostering a robust Research and Development environment within India. It is futuristic that DRDO is moving forward in collaboration with industry and academia. Now, the government, industry, and academia are all working together towards self-reliance."

"Many countries do not share critical technologies with us. Now we are not going to rely on anyone. India is now leading the way in defence innovation and making strides in fields such as advanced technologies, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Emerging technologies are also creating new opportunities for our youth. Constructive discussions and valuable suggestions from all members will help give new direction to India's defence sector," he concluded.

The committee meeting was attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar, DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat, and 15 Members of Parliament from different political parties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)