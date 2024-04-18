Kasargod (Kerala) [India], April 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress of conspiring to weaken India while questioning the intention behind the CPI (M)'s election manifesto promise to dismantle all nuclear weapons in the country.

Singh also demanded to know the Congress' stand on the issue and said that "talking about destroying our nuclear weapons is no less than playing with national security."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Bihar Man Shot Dead by Terrorists in Bijbehera Area of Anantnag, LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Killing.

"I want to ask Congress in particular what they have to say about this comment by CPIM. I want to ask them to clarify. CPIM says if they come to power, they will destroy all nuclear weapons. India's first nuclear tests were conducted in 1974 by Indira Gandhi. The need arose because China had continuously been doing nuclear tests. And even Pakistan had begun its nuclear trials," the defence minister said while addressing a public rally in Kerala's Kasargod.

"Later, the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government conducted five successful nuclear tests and earned India the status of a nuclear power in the world. The Left and Congress want to weaken India," he added.

Also Read | TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024: Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, Alia Bhat and Sakshi Malik Included; Check List.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is part of the INDIA bloc, in its manifesto, which was released last week, has promised "complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons."

"At a time when India's neighbouring countries are nuclear powers, talking about destroying our nuclear weapons is no less than playing with India's national security. It is a very deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the country," Rajnath Singh said.

Attacking left parties, the Defence Minister said, "Once the public kicked the left party out of Tripura and Bengal, then there is no entry for them into power. Whether it is Congress or the Left Party, whenever they get exposed in public, their game is over. This is the reason that, whichever state they are kicked out of, the doors of that state are always closed for them."

"Can you trust Congress and the LDF? Because in Kerala, both parties are fighting against each other, but in Delhi, the same Congress and Left do 'Modiram matal' (join hands) to increase friendship," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)