Berrechid [Morocco], September 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Morocco's Defence Minister Abdelatif Loudyi jointly inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited's (TASL) state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Morocco, on Tuesday.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh described the occasion as a historic moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco.

Spanning 20,000 square metres, the facility will produce the indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8, jointly designed by TASL and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The WhAP is a modern modular combat platform equipped with advanced mobility, protection and mission adaptability. Its features, such as a survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection, independent suspension, a central tyre inflation system and a high-power engine, ensure superior off-road performance, as stated in the release.

The release further stated that configurations include infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, reconnaissance vehicles, command posts, mortar carriers, and even ambulance variants. Options for manned or unmanned remote weapon stations, as well as anti-tank guided missile capability, further enhance its versatility.

Under its contract with the Government of Morocco, TASL will deliver WhAP 8x8 vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin next month.

The facility became operational three months ahead of schedule, and production has already commenced. It is the Kingdom of Morocco's largest defence manufacturing facility, marking the first such plant by an Indian private company in Africa.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh underlined that India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely to manufacture for its own needs, but to develop capabilities that allow India to become a credible source of advanced technology and high-quality products for the world.

"For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation; rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under Aatmanirbharta. We want to develop capabilities that allow us to defend our nation independently while maintaining engagement with global partners. Along with 'Make in India,' we are also pursuing 'Make with Friends' and 'Make for the World'; this facility in Morocco is a shining example of that approach," he underlined.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that the project is expected to generate significant defence-related employment and create a robust local ecosystem of engineers, technicians and suppliers in Morocco.

Approximately one-third of the components and subsystems will be sourced and assembled locally from the outset, with the share of local value addition expected to rise to 50 per cent in the coming years. Dedicated partners are also engaged to provide critical subsystems and technologies, ensuring in-country product support.

This integration is expected to deepen Morocco's defence industrial base, enhance its self-reliance, and build long-term capacities for the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

"This is not just the opening of a new plant, but the beginning of a new chapter in the long-standing friendship between India and Morocco. The establishment of this facility is a symbol of the growing strategic convergence between our two nations and demonstrates the strength of India's defence industry," stated Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister underscored that Morocco's strategic location as a gateway to Africa and Europe makes the facility an important hub for exports and collaboration, further enhancing defence ties between the two nations. He further stated that the facility will not only contribute to regional security and prosperity but also inspire young talent in India and Morocco to work together in building a secure and innovative future.

He also emphasised that the facility serves as a model of cooperation that respects sovereignty, enhances local capacity, and contributes to global peace and stability.

Rajnath Singh stated that the facility has already generated both direct and indirect employment, developed a supplier ecosystem, and built critical technology capabilities within Morocco. Beyond meeting Moroccan defence requirements, it is also designed to export in the future, thereby serving as a bridge between continents and between markets.

Minister of Industry & Trade, Morocco, Ryad Mezzour, along with senior officials from the Moroccan Government, Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, the Indian Government, the Indian Armed Forces and TASL were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

